Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.30 -0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.75 1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.30 -1.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.40 0.40%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,700.40 0.19%
Business News/ Ai / China against ChatGPT; introduces its own secure AI system rooted in Xi Jinping's ideology
BackBack

China against ChatGPT; introduces its own secure AI system rooted in Xi Jinping's ideology

Livemint

China introduces a language model based on Xi Jinping's political philosophy, emphasizing security and reliability. Developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, it incorporates Xi's ideology and cyberspace themes, catering to diverse user needs.

China has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy.Premium
China has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy.

China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy, described as a "secure and reliable" closed AI system, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Reportedly, the model was developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, under the supervision of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet regulator. It draws on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which encompasses his guidelines for political, social, and economic matters and was incorporated into China's constitution in 2018.

As per the publication, a recent post on the WeChat account of the administration’s magazine outlined that this AI model’s core content includes Xi’s ideology and other cyberspace themes that align with the official government narrative. The administration emphasized that the corpus' professionalism and authority ensure the quality of the generated content.

This AI system is designed to cater to diverse user needs by answering questions, drafting reports, summarizing information, and translating between Chinese and English. Unlike other models, this LLM is based on a selective knowledge base of locally generated data and is not open-sourced, which purportedly enhances its security and reliability.

Demonstrations in the post suggested that the model sources its answers from a curated pool of official Chinese documents and media outlets. Example queries for the AI included topics like the differences between traditional and new productive forces—terminology recently used by Beijing to address economic issues—or requests for reports on the current state of AI development.

The report adds that the system runs solely on the servers of the China Cyberspace Research Institute, guaranteeing that all data is processed within the country to ensure a high level of security. The AI utilizes pre-trained models that have received government approval.

It is noteworthy that as of now, the AI is undergoing internal testing and is not available for general use. However, it is accessible to selected users by invitation, according to the administration.

This limited release is part of Beijing's broader effort to harness artificial intelligence for economic growth while retaining strict control over cybersecurity. In March, Premier Li Qiang launched an initiative to integrate AI into traditional sectors to enhance technological advancements.

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 May 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue