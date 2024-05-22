China against ChatGPT; introduces its own secure AI system rooted in Xi Jinping's ideology
China introduces a language model based on Xi Jinping's political philosophy, emphasizing security and reliability. Developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, it incorporates Xi's ideology and cyberspace themes, catering to diverse user needs.
China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy, described as a "secure and reliable" closed AI system, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.