China introduces a language model based on Xi Jinping's political philosophy, emphasizing security and reliability. Developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, it incorporates Xi's ideology and cyberspace themes, catering to diverse user needs.

China's top internet authority has introduced a language model rooted in President Xi Jinping's political philosophy, described as a "secure and reliable" closed AI system, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Reportedly, the model was developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, under the supervision of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet regulator. It draws on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which encompasses his guidelines for political, social, and economic matters and was incorporated into China's constitution in 2018.

As per the publication, a recent post on the WeChat account of the administration's magazine outlined that this AI model's core content includes Xi's ideology and other cyberspace themes that align with the official government narrative. The administration emphasized that the corpus' professionalism and authority ensure the quality of the generated content.

This AI system is designed to cater to diverse user needs by answering questions, drafting reports, summarizing information, and translating between Chinese and English. Unlike other models, this LLM is based on a selective knowledge base of locally generated data and is not open-sourced, which purportedly enhances its security and reliability.

Demonstrations in the post suggested that the model sources its answers from a curated pool of official Chinese documents and media outlets. Example queries for the AI included topics like the differences between traditional and new productive forces—terminology recently used by Beijing to address economic issues—or requests for reports on the current state of AI development.

The report adds that the system runs solely on the servers of the China Cyberspace Research Institute, guaranteeing that all data is processed within the country to ensure a high level of security. The AI utilizes pre-trained models that have received government approval.

It is noteworthy that as of now, the AI is undergoing internal testing and is not available for general use. However, it is accessible to selected users by invitation, according to the administration.

This limited release is part of Beijing's broader effort to harness artificial intelligence for economic growth while retaining strict control over cybersecurity. In March, Premier Li Qiang launched an initiative to integrate AI into traditional sectors to enhance technological advancements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

