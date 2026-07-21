China AI Companies Rush to Raise Funds and Close Gap With U.S.

SINGAPORE—Chinese artificial-intelligence developers are racing to raise money through share offerings or loans, believing they need a bigger war chest to keep up with U.S. competitors.
At least six startups that develop AI models are preparing for initial public offerings in Shanghai or Hong Kong through 2027. They are joined by China’s two largest memory-chip makers and three humanoid-robot developers.
A flurry of new releases from China has brought local AI models closer to cutting-edge U.S. systems. Yet researchers and executives at Chinese AI companies say a shortage of investment and chips is holding them back in competition with leading American companies.
“The primary driver” of the fundraising rush “is the substantial capital required to fund AI-model development, computing infrastructure and talent acquisition,” said Gary Tan, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.