China AI Companies Rush to Raise Funds and Close Gap With U.S.

SINGAPORE—Chinese artificial-intelligence developers are racing to raise money through share offerings or loans, believing they need a bigger war chest to keep up with U.S. competitors.
SINGAPORE—Chinese artificial-intelligence developers are racing to raise money through share offerings or loans, believing they need a bigger war chest to keep up with U.S. competitors.
At least six startups that develop AI models are preparing for initial public offerings in Shanghai or Hong Kong through 2027. They are joined by China’s two largest memory-chip makers and three humanoid-robot developers.
At least six startups that develop AI models are preparing for initial public offerings in Shanghai or Hong Kong through 2027. They are joined by China’s two largest memory-chip makers and three humanoid-robot developers.
A flurry of new releases from China has brought local AI models closer to cutting-edge U.S. systems. Yet researchers and executives at Chinese AI companies say a shortage of investment and chips is holding them back in competition with leading American companies.
“The primary driver” of the fundraising rush “is the substantial capital required to fund AI-model development, computing infrastructure and talent acquisition,” said Gary Tan, a Singapore-based portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.
There is another reason to look for money right now. The U.S. still allows Chinese AI companies to access top-of-the-line Nvidia chips in facilities outside China. But that window may not be open forever, as talk grows in Washington about tightening restrictions on China’s use of American technology.
Executives at OpenAI and Anthropic are sounding the alarm about the rise of inexpensive AI, including some of China’s latest models, suggesting they present unacceptable security risks without regulation.
By raising funds now and signing contracts with overseas cloud-service providers, Chinese companies can secure more computing power ahead of any possible further U.S. restrictions.
For investors, including those outside China, the IPOs are a potential once-in-a-generation opportunity to get a piece of companies that could be leaders of the AI era.
The risks are high too. Some of today’s players may not survive for the long term. China’s biggest players lack significant revenue outside the country, and U.S.-China geopolitical clashes may hinder their expansion.
Beijing-based Moonshot AI, which jolted global markets last week when it released a powerful new model, is completing a private-funding round valuing it at more than $30 billion and is preparing for a Hong Kong IPO targeted for early next year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Rival DeepSeek is aiming to keep pace by raising several billion dollars in a private placement that would value the Hangzhou-based AI developer at more than $70 billion, with a public listing in Shanghai planned for next year.
TikTok parent ByteDance is in talks to borrow $20 billion by issuing bonds to global investors. Social-media company Tencent recently raised around $4.7 billion in a bond sale to bankroll its AI development, while search-engine leader Baidu is aiming to list its AI chip business this year in light of the higher valuation awarded to AI businesses.
Still, all of these sums are dwarfed by the money driving growth at the U.S. leaders. OpenAI secured more than $100 billion in funding commitments earlier this year.
Beijing has told state and private investors to channel what it calls patient capital into technologies such as AI and semiconductors, which demand sustained investment with no guarantee of quick profits.
“We must smooth out corporate financing channels, and guide capital toward early-stage startups, smaller enterprises, long-term investments and core hard tech,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping told a science congress this month.
Last month, Beijing relaxed rules to allow AI startups to list on a Nasdaq-like market in Shanghai even if they aren’t profitable. Following Xi’s speech, state-owned financial institutions pledged to hold long-term stakes in listed AI companies.
CXMT, which produces memory chips for smartphones and laptops, is gearing up for a Shanghai IPO. Strong investor interest has pushed its fundraising target to more than $8 billion, double its initial goals, with the IPO valuing CXMT at about $85 billion ahead of trading.
In the first half, companies across the AI supply chain raised more than $10 billion in Hong Kong, according to Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. More than 70 companies are in the listing pipeline.
“There is sufficient liquidity for the strongest offerings, but probably not enough to support every company at every proposed valuation,” Chanana said.
In January, China’s Z.AI, and MiniMax became the first AI model startups to go public since OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022. The debut of the Chinese companies gave investors a long-awaited direct way to play China’s AI boom.
Z.AI’s market capitalization peaked in June at around $150 billion but it has fallen back sharply after local rivals released more powerful models.
Long Yili, a shop owner in southwest China, won a lottery last week to buy 500 shares of CXMT, the memory-chip maker. “This is probably the best news I’ve had in a while,” Long said. “I feel like I’m doing my part for China’s tech.”
Write to Raffaele Huang at raffaele.huang@wsj.com and Tracy Qu at tracy.qu@wsj.com