China’s AI giants are handing out cash to lure in users

For China’s internet giants, agentic chatbots provide a way to direct users to other services from which they make money, such as e-commerce. Some dream of creating an AI-powered “super app” that can facilitate nearly all of a user’s digital transactions. Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent, another Chinese internet superstar which offers the Yuanbao chatbot, seem best positioned; Baidu, China’s equivalent to Google and creator of the Ernie chatbot, is falling behind. Industry insiders reckon that smaller AI companies without vast consumer-internet businesses will probably not survive. Even DeepSeek, an AI lab that shocked the world early last year with a model that could compete with the best foreign ones, has seen its share of users decline (though it helps to power Yuanbao and could regain momentum with a powerful new model that is expected to be released imminently).