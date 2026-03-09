China’s AI giants are handing out cash to lure in users

It is customary in China to give gifts during the Lunar New Year. During the most recent festivities, which ended on March 3rd, the country’s artificial-intelligence industry enthusiastically embraced the tradition. Over the preceding month companies handed out coupons worth 8bn yuan ($1.2bn) to anyone willing to download and use their applications, the latest versions of which boast “agentic” capabilities that allow bots to perform tasks such as ordering a meal with a few spoken instructions.