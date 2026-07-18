The surprise release of a breakthrough artificial-intelligence model from China intensified a selloff in chip stocks on Friday, fueling concerns about competition in AI and massive corporate spending that underpins its build-out.
China’s moonshot AI adds to chip investors’ worries
SummaryFriday’s selloff capped a brutal week for what were once the market’s favorite stocks.
The surprise release of a breakthrough artificial-intelligence model from China intensified a selloff in chip stocks on Friday, fueling concerns about competition in AI and massive corporate spending that underpins its build-out.
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