China’s Moonshot AI has launched an artificial-intelligence model it says outperforms some cutting-edge U.S. systems, the latest sign that Chinese labs can rival American counterparts in critical technology frontiers.
China’s Moonshot AI Releases Model to Challenge Top U.S. Systems
SummaryThe company says its model outperforms some cutting-edge U.S. systems, the latest sign that Chinese labs can rival American counterparts in critical technology frontiers.
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