Inside China’s biggest artificial-intelligence convention, visitors wilted under the heat. With all the hot air from computer servers, people resorted to the ancient device of paper fans and organizers placed large ice blocks all over the exhibition hall.
China’s Top AI Event Delivers Message to the U.S.: We’re Coming for You
SummaryAny hopes the U.S. held for building an impregnable lead in the technology were dashed by the progress seen at a convention in Shanghai.
Inside China’s biggest artificial-intelligence convention, visitors wilted under the heat. With all the hot air from computer servers, people resorted to the ancient device of paper fans and organizers placed large ice blocks all over the exhibition hall.
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