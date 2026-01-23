Chinese AI is a risk for Europe. So is shunning it
Especially now that America is becoming a less reliable partner
ON JANUARY 20TH 2025 DeepSeek was an obscure hedge-fund-turned-tech-startup from Hangzhou. Within a week it had become the byword for a new wave of Chinese innovation, after launching an artificial-intelligence model as capable as Silicon Valley’s bleeding edge but much cheaper to build and run. Having slugged it out in China’s cut-throat domestic market over the past year, DeepSeek and its homespun rivals are looking abroad for profits. They will not find the largest ones in America, increasingly out of geopolitical bounds, or the poorer global south. That leaves Europe as the likely recipient of their attention.