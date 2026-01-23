Chinese AI is a risk for Europe. So is shunning it

This cost advantage comes from their openness—the second reason why they ought to appeal to European firms. In contrast to proprietary black boxes peddled by leading American firms, open models can easily be fine-tuned and run on local infrastructure. Using them averts the risk of being locked in to any one provider. If OpenAI or Anthropic went belly-up, their customers would be in a bind. If DeepSeek were to fold, users could keep running its models’ “weights", the parameters learned during training, on their own data and their own servers—which also allays data-theft fears. American firms like Meta also offer open models. But China is leading the way.