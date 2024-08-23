Chips or not, Chinese AI pushes ahead

Early efforts at turning profits off AI have been largely unclear in presentations of quarterly results in recent weeks, but some pioneers in applications are emerging. TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance, dubbed China’s “App Factory," has launched more than 20 apps, including a chatbot, an English tutor and a video creator powered by its in-house models. Companies including ByteDance and its local rival Kuaishou Technology have made publicly available equivalents of OpenAI’s Sora that generate video from text using AI.