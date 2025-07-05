AI Tool of the Week | Claude Artifacts—Anthropic’s new AI-powered app builder
This week’s AI tool is Anthropic's AI-powered app builder.
Product managers often struggle to quickly test and validate feature concepts with stakeholders. While the original Claude Artifacts enabled creating interactive prototypes and apps without coding, they were essentially static—you could build a working calculator or form, but it couldn't adapt or respond intelligently to different user scenarios. This limited their usefulness for complex product decisions that require dynamic analysis or personalised responses.