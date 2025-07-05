AI Tool of the Week | Claude Artifacts—Anthropic’s new AI-powered app builder

Product managers often struggle to quickly test and validate feature concepts with stakeholders. While the original Claude Artifacts enabled creating interactive prototypes and apps without coding, they were essentially static—you could build a working calculator or form, but it couldn't adapt or respond intelligently to different user scenarios. This limited their usefulness for complex product decisions that require dynamic analysis or personalised responses.

Claude's new AI-powered Artifacts feature bridges this gap by embedding Claude's intelligence directly into applications, creating truly adaptive tools that can analyse user input, provide personalised recommendations, and respond contextually to different situations.

How to access: https://claude.ai/ (Enable "Create AI-powered artifacts" in Settings > Feature Preview)

Claude Artifacts can help you:

Build interactive prototypes : Turn your product ideas into working applications through simple conversation.

: Turn your product ideas into working applications through simple conversation. Create intelligent tools : Develop AI-powered apps that adapt and respond to user input dynamically.

: Develop AI-powered apps that adapt and respond to user input dynamically. Share without deployment: Instantly distribute your creations with a link—no coding or hosting required.

Example:

Imagine you're a product manager constantly fielding feature requests from sales, support, and executives, but lacking a systematic way to evaluate their potential impact and business value. Here's how Claude's AI-powered Artifacts can help you create a sophisticated analysis tool leveraging the following prompt:

Create an AI-powered feature impact predictor that helps product managers analyse feature proposals through intelligent insights. The tool should have a clean, modern interface with these three key questions:

1. "What feature are you considering building?" — Large text area for natural language feature description — Placeholder: "e.g., Add dark mode toggle to our e-commerce mobile app to improve user experience during evening shopping..."

2. "What's your product context and current user base?" — Text area for company/product details — Placeholder: "e.g., B2C e-commerce app with 50K monthly users, primarily millennials, average session time 8 minutes..."

3. "What are your main concerns or goals for this feature?"

— Text area for specific objectives or worries

— Placeholder: "e.g., Will this increase user engagement? What's the development effort? How will it impact conversion rates..."

After the user fills these three questions, include an "Analyse Feature Impact" button that uses Claude AI to:

— Predict user adoption rates and engagement impact

— Estimate technical complexity and implementation timeline

— Generate business case with projected metrics

— Identify potential risks and mitigation strategies

— Suggest A/B testing approach and success metrics

— Provide market comparison and competitive insights

— Create executive summary with confidence scores

Follow these steps:

Go to https://claude.ai/artifacts Select ‘Create New Artifacts’ Input the prompt Answer the questions

Here is the link to the AI app built following the above steps/prompts https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/b29307f0-0ce9-451a-b5fd-751dc6a5d9e4

What makes Claude Artifacts special?

No-code AI development : Transform anyone into an app creator through natural language conversation, eliminating technical barriers.

: Transform anyone into an app creator through natural language conversation, eliminating technical barriers. User-pays economics : Share your AI-powered apps freely; users cover their own API costs when they interact with your creations.

: Share your AI-powered apps freely; users cover their own API costs when they interact with your creations. Intelligent interactivity: Unlike static tools, these artifacts embed Claude's AI capabilities directly, creating truly responsive applications that learn and adapt.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.