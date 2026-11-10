Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 launched: Anthropic claims breakthrough in coding, robotics and scientific research

Anthropic has unveiled two new AI models—Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2— optimized for complex coding, scientific research, engineering and cybersecurity tasks. The models announced yesterday offer developers, researchers and organisations tools to solve more complex problems that demand advanced reasoning and autonomous operation. The new models can be accessed via Anthropic's platforms, with Mythos available only to approved organisations in the cybersecurity and life sciences sectors.

Advertisement

According to Anthropic, the models can generate outputs up to 30% faster than their predecessors, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5.1. The company has also lowered their prices to $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens. For setups with more tokens, the optional Fast Mode can boost the number of tokens generated by up to 2.5 times, but at a higher cost.

Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2: What's new?

Advertisement

The two models share the same underlying architecture but have different safety restrictions, Anthropic says. Cybersecurity and biology protections are incorporated into Claude Fable 5.2, which the general public can use. Claude Mythos 5.2 is designed for trusted organisations engaged in cutting-edge cybersecurity and biomedical research.

According to the company, Fable 5.2 has surpassed Claude Opus 5.5 on most of the benchmarks it has been tested on. On FrontierCode 2.0, it achieved 49.1% at the X-high effort level, while Opus 5.5 achieved 45.5%. It also achieved a high success rate on the RoboDojo robotics benchmark, at 64.9%.

Also Read | Claude vs ChatGPT for managing money: How their AI finance tools differ

AI model demonstrates advanced coding and scientific research During the pre-release testing, Anthropic emphasized several applications. The company said Fable 5.2 helped complete a critical production service migration from Python to Rust, making the service more efficient and approximately 26 times faster to start.

Advertisement

In another test, the model has assisted in developing a working operating system from scratch in eight days, with the help of over 1,000 AI agents.

Anthropic also stated that a team of 1,000 Fable 5.2 agents formalized the proof of Fermat's Last Theorem in 30 hours, with very little human intervention. The company said the system also solved two previously open problems related to black hole physics.

Anthropic strengthens AI safety and cybersecurity protections The new versions continue to emphasize safety. Anthropic states that it has undergone extensive pre-release testing, including assessments of potentially dangerous behaviours and tests of how the bot could exit controlled computing environments.

The company said that Fable 5.2 had about 55% fewer unneeded safety blocks than the previous version. Mythos 5.2 also showed improvements in the internal test to identify software vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

Availability and pricing Claude Fable 5.2 can be used on all Anthropic platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. It's also available to developers via the Claude Platform.

Claude Mythos 5.2 is currently limited to eligible organisations under Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program and Life Sciences Verification Program. It also has a Fast Mode, which is restricted to qualified organisations.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.