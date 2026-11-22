A mathematician working at Anthropic has claimed that the artificial intelligence (AI) company's chatbot, Claude, helped solve one of the world's most cumbersome mathematical problems, which had remained unsolved for more than 160 years. Experts who have examined the claim have said that the findings appear credible.

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According to the New York Times, Levent Alpöge, a Turkish-American mathematician, announced the development in a post on his personal website on Friday. He said Claude assisted him in developing a proof for the Riemann hypothesis over a period of around six weeks.

Speaking about the AI chatbot's contribution, Alpöge said, “Claude and I have had a great time together, with such breadth in recent months. “But this time, Claude far outpaced me near the finish line. No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line.”

If independently confirmed, the development would mark another major achievement for artificial intelligence this year. In recent months, AI systems have made significant progress in mathematics, solving complex problems that even leading mathematicians have struggled with for years.

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Steven Strogatz, a mathematics professor at Cornell University, described the Riemann hypothesis as “the Mount Olympus”, according to The New York Times. He believes Alpöge played an important role in guiding Claude towards the mathematical concepts needed to develop the proof.

“It is a remarkable thing we might see a lot more of in the future, where there is a very skillful jockey riding a really fast horse,” Strogatz said.

What is the Riemann hypothesis? First proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the Riemann hypothesis is a long-standing mathematical problem concerning the distribution of prime numbers.

Prime numbers are whole numbers greater than 1 that can only be divided evenly by themselves and 1. Examples include 2, 3, 5, 7, 11 and 13.

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The problem examines how these numbers are spread across the number line as numbers continue towards infinity. Although prime numbers become less frequent as numbers get larger, mathematicians believe their distribution follows an underlying mathematical pattern.

For instance, around 25% of numbers up to 100 are prime. However, the proportion falls to approximately 7.8% when the count extends to one million.

Riemann proposed a mathematical formula to estimate how many prime numbers exist below any given number. His hypothesis attempts to establish the accuracy of this approach and explain the pattern governing the distribution of prime numbers.

Also Read | Anthropic IPO: Meet the 7 founders who became multibillionaires after listing

Concerns over AI's role in mathematical discoveries Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, some mathematicians remain cautious about depending on artificial intelligence to solve complex mathematical problems, The Guardian reported.

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In September, Anthropic's competitor OpenAI said that an unreleased version of its AI tools had helped solve part of another Millennium Prize Problem.

However, the approach attracted attention for its scale. The company reportedly spent $15 million and deployed 10,000 AI systems to work on the problem.

Alpöge had also been researching the same mathematical problem for Anthropic when OpenAI made its announcement.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.