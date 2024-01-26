ClimateGPT emerges as AI tool against climate disinformation: Here's how it works
ClimateGPT, an open-source AI tool developed by startup Endowment for Climate Intelligence (ECI), aims to combat climate disinformation by providing reliable facts and reports on climate change. The tool accesses billions of web pages and academic articles to ensure credibility and authenticity.
In a world where climate disinformation has become a daily challenge, a startup named Endowment for Climate Intelligence (ECI) has taken a significant step to combat the issue. They have introduced an open-source AI tool called ClimateGPT, aimed at fighting climate misinformation and providing users with reliable facts and reports for verifying claims, theories, or news related to climate change, reported HT Tech.