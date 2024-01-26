 ClimateGPT emerges as AI tool against climate disinformation: Here's how it works | Mint
ClimateGPT emerges as AI tool against climate disinformation: Here's how it works

ClimateGPT, an open-source AI tool developed by startup Endowment for Climate Intelligence (ECI), aims to combat climate disinformation by providing reliable facts and reports on climate change. The tool accesses billions of web pages and academic articles to ensure credibility and authenticity.

In a world where climate disinformation has become a daily challenge, a startup named Endowment for Climate Intelligence (ECI) has taken a significant step to combat the issue. They have introduced an open-source AI tool called ClimateGPT, aimed at fighting climate misinformation and providing users with reliable facts and reports for verifying claims, theories, or news related to climate change, reported HT Tech.

As per the report from the publication, ClimateGPT is a compilation of various open-source large language AI models that focus on highlighting the impact of climate change. The tool, powered by Dutch startup Erasmus.AI, accesses over 10 billion web pages and millions of open-access academic articles across natural, social, and economic sciences to ensure credibility and authenticity.

Developed in collaboration with the Club of Rome's Earth4All climate science initiative and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ClimateGPT aims to drive resilient climate action for researchers, policymakers, and business leaders. Daniel Erasmus, CEO of Erasmus.AI, emphasized that the tool is designed not just as a technical achievement but as a means to accelerate social intelligence for a sustainable future.

The AI model is supported by a 7-billion parameter foundational model with over 300 billion climate-specific tokens, ensuring its performance and credibility. Additionally, the collaboration of AppTek and EQTY Lab has enabled ClimateGPT to be available in 20 languages, making it a versatile tool for a global audience.

Policymakers, business leaders, and researchers are expected to benefit from the decision support provided by ClimateGPT, helping them make informed decisions in the face of uncertainty, adds the report. The startup's initiative is a step towards creating a tool that contributes to addressing the challenges posed by climate change, offering a reliable source for information and fact-checking in the ever-evolving landscape of online information.

 

Published: 26 Jan 2024, 05:00 PM IST
