AI
Code to court: Can you expect a fair trial from AI, GenAI lawyers and judges?
Leslie D'Monte 7 min read 13 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- While China and Brazil are leading the way in AI integration within their legal systems, countries like India are still in the early stages. The implementation of AI in courts raises concerns regarding bias and the accuracy of AI-generated decisions
Five years ago, Estonia’s ministry of justice assigned chief data officer Ott Velsberg to develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “robot judge" to address a backlog of small claims while ensuring that human judges could review and revise the AI judge's decisions. Complex cases in Estonia, though, continue to be tackled by human lawyers and judges.
