Code to court: Can you expect a fair trial from AI, GenAI lawyers and judges?

"Courts and court systems have adapted to AI in some forms but there’s still a lot more that could be done. For instance, on using AI to reduce backlog. AI assistants or lawyers would, in effect, play the role of support teams. By themselves, they are not likely to reduce backlog or reduce cases. They could be used for a pre-litigation SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity, threat) analysis, though," said N.S. Nappinai, Supreme Court senior counsel and founder of Cyber Saathi.