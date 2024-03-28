Companies are seeking real-world supply-chain gains in new AI tools
SummaryLogistics firms are targeting cost savings as well as faster and more efficient deliveries as they incorporate generative AI into operations.
Companies growing more comfortable with artificial intelligence are bringing the latest tools into their supply chains, with goals of cutting costs, speeding up distribution and getting ahead of potential disruptions.
