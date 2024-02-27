Corporate AI Investment Is Surging, to Nvidia’s Benefit
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Feb 2024, 08:02 PM IST
SummaryAs CEOs boost budgets for artificial intelligence, the AI chip maker is booming.
The blockbuster earnings report last week from chip maker Nvidia proved that companies are willing to spend big for artificial intelligence. In corporate settings, that money is often allocated directly from the top.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less