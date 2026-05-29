Use of artificial intelligence by big companies is exploding—and the soaring cost has some of them pumping the brakes in a way that could complicate AI’s triumphal march across the economy.
Corporate America is starting to ration AI as cost skyrockets
SummaryExecutives are scrambling to track returns on AI investments as the bill for massive computing needs comes due.
Use of artificial intelligence by big companies is exploding—and the soaring cost has some of them pumping the brakes in a way that could complicate AI’s triumphal march across the economy.
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