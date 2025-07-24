Creators find a new calling: corporate AI trainers
Shouvik Das 6 min read 24 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
India's top conglomerates and smaller firms are increasingly roping in consultants with deep expertise in AI. Sessions range from a one-day workshop to a six-month course. Here's how much such trainers earn
Ansh Mehra, 27, is on the verge of reaching 1 million followers across Instagram and YouTube. But unlike other influencers, the computer science engineering graduate, who once worked at Swiggy, isn’t worried about follower count. Instead, he has found a booming niche: artificial intelligence training for top corporations.
