Could ADHD-like thinking be an advantage in AI era? WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah thinks so

WhatsApp CEO and CRED founder Kunal Shah has sparked a debate on traditional education systems and the changing demands of the artificial intelligence (AI) era. He suggested that people who can process multiple ideas at the same time may have an advantage over those who rely on conventional, step-by-step thinking.

‘Our education system rewards CPU-like minds’ In a post on X on Sunday, Shah said the growing use of AI could change how society values different thinking abilities.

“Our education system rewards CPU-like minds. Sequential thinking, one problem at a time. The future might reward GPU-like minds. ADHD might finally have found its product-market fit," Shah wrote.

His post gained attention, with entrepreneurs, parents and professionals sharing their views on whether traditional classroom systems support different ways of thinking.

Shah's comparison is based on the differences between two types of computer processors. A central processing unit (CPU) handles instructions in a sequence, generally completing tasks in an organised, step-by-step manner.

A graphics processing unit (GPU), on the other hand, can handle several operations simultaneously. This makes it useful for tasks that require parallel processing.

Using this comparison, Shah suggested that traditional education systems tend to reward students who think in a linear manner, maintain focus and solve one problem at a time.

However, the growing influence of AI could increase the value of people who can manage multiple ideas, connect information across different subjects and approach problems from different perspectives.

Kunal Shah's ADHD remark sparks debate His reference to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) also became a talking point. Shah's comment suggested that thinking patterns often seen as unconventional in traditional classrooms could become valuable in an AI-driven world.

However, several users disagreed with his assessment of the education system. One user argued that competitive examinations also require candidates to process multiple pieces of information at the same time.

Another user suggested that unconventional thinking should not always be seen as a disadvantage.

“Always felt like my brain jumped around more than the classroom wanted. maybe that’s not a bug," the user wrote.

Disagreeing with Shah's observation, another user said competitive examinations require strong working memory and the ability to handle multiple data points simultaneously.