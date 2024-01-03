Could AI help find valuable mineral deposits?

Dr House is especially proud of his AI’s ability to predict the shapes and distributions of subterranean plutonic intrusions. These are bodies of igneous rock, often ore-bearing, that have risen as liquid magma from Earth’s interior but solidified before they reached the surface. They can be detected from the surface via magnetic anomalies which suggest that a particular group of rocks formed at a different time from its surroundings, a standard practice in the industry. But KoBold’s AI is able to make more accurate predictions of the shapes of these intrusions, and so suggest the most effective places to drill.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}