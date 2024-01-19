Coursera's AI Courses experience explosive growth with a new user every minute in 2023
Coursera attracted a new user every minute on average for its AI courses throughout 2023, highlighting the rising popularity of AI education.
In a remarkable testament to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) education, Coursera, the prominent U.S. edutech platform, disclosed that it attracted a new user every minute on average for its AI courses throughout 2023. The announcement, made by Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda on Thursday, underlines a growing trend of individuals seeking to upskill and capitalize on the potential boom in generative AI.