Decade-old PHP bug puts websites at risk: How AI uncovered it, who is vulnerable and how to stay safe | Explained

Two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, the programming language behind around 70% of websites worldwide, have prompted urgent warnings from cybersecurity agencies. Dubbed PHP2Shell, the flaws could allow attackers to remotely run malicious code, steal sensitive data, and take control of affected servers without authentication.

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Wiz Research found the flaws and announced them on 21 October 2026, alongside PHP security updates. Google, OpenAI, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other tech firms worked with the researchers to analyse the vulnerabilities and develop safeguards. The discovery has also raised concern about how easily AI can now be used to build complex cyberattacks.

What are the PHP2Shell vulnerabilities? The flaws sit in PHP’s core engine, not in any particular website application. They are tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619. Both are memory-safety bugs that can lead to sensitive data leaks or remote code execution.

Researchers demonstrated successful attacks against WordPress, Drupal and Joomla. The weaknesses are not in these platforms themselves but in PHP, so any site running an affected version may be exposed. An attacker could gain access to passwords, authentication tokens, API keys and other data held in the server’s memory.

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Affected versions go back to PHP 5.4, so software more than 10 years old may be vulnerable.

How did AI help uncover the flaws? According to Wiz Research, frontier AI models helped investigators find the vulnerabilities and turn complex memory errors into working exploits. The team used Wiz Atlas, Google’s Gemini 4 Argon and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol.

Wiz says AI was used to study the failures, refine exploitation techniques and test security patches. These tasks would otherwise have needed a great deal of manual testing and expert effort.

The findings point to a new security problem. The same AI tools that help defenders find vulnerabilities can also lower the technical skill attackers need.

Also Read | How eight ‘weak’ eMudhra certificates could let attackers impersonate websites

Amazon detected exploitation attempts before disclosure Amazon said its MadPot threat intelligence system caught attack attempts before the flaws were made public. MadPot monitors suspicious activity on internet-facing infrastructure.

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Amazon said it is unclear how the attackers learned of the flaws before they were widely known.

Wiz worked on the response with the PHP development team, OpenAI, Google Cloud, AWS, Cloudflare, Microsoft, Automattic, Akamai, Fastly, Imperva and Vercel. The companies built detection tools and provided guidance and temporary protections for systems that could not be patched quickly.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.