Decades into their careers, India's executives are back in class for AI

Technology and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) together account for 56% of all GCC (global capability centres) hiring in India in 2026, and nearly two in three new GCC roles now require AI, data science or automation skills, according to the Foundit insights tracker report. Manufacturing is catching up, having accounted for 24% of GCC AI hiring, but the upskilling push there remains more focused on operational robotics, sensors, and process automation than the leadership-level reskilling happening in IT and financial services.