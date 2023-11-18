Deepfake dilemma! News icons warn public as manipulated videos spread; here's what happened
Deepfake videos of respected news personalities, including Wolf Blitzer and Gayle King, endorsing misleading products are becoming increasingly common, raising concerns about the credibility of news media.
In yet another deepfake misuse, a Facebook video has circulated widely, featuring CNN's Wolf Blitzer seemingly promoting a diabetes drug to thousands of viewers. Additionally, another manipulated clip portrays "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King endorsing weight loss products, reported AFP.