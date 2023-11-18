comScore
Deepfake dilemma! News icons warn public as manipulated videos spread; here's what happened

Deepfake videos of respected news personalities, including Wolf Blitzer and Gayle King, endorsing misleading products are becoming increasingly common, raising concerns about the credibility of news media.

In yet another deepfake misuse, a Facebook video has circulated widely, featuring CNN's Wolf Blitzer seemingly promoting a diabetes drug to thousands of viewers. Additionally, another manipulated clip portrays "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King endorsing weight loss products, reported AFP. 

These instances are part of a growing trend of deepfakes exploiting images of respected news personalities in misleading advertisements, eroding trust in the credibility of news media.

Over the past few months, comparable incidents on social media have aimed at figures such as Fox News personality Jesse Watters, CBC host Ian Hanomansing, and BBC stars Matthew Amroliwala and Sally Bundock. In certain instances, the journalists have taken to their own accounts to counter these misleading depictions.

"I've never heard of this product or used it! Please don't be fooled by these AI videos," said King on Instagram in October.

Upon coming across videos depicting him purportedly endorsing cannabis products, CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta issued a cautionary message, ""These scams have nothing to do with me... my primary concern is for your health, and I do worry you could be harmed if you take these products."

The manipulated videos promote a range of dubious offerings, from unverified treatments to investment schemes, often pledging "guaranteed income" or opportunities to acquire sought-after shares. Certain clips even feature manipulated footage of billionaire Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX.

Moreover, these videos may include links to investment schemes, unauthorized products, or unrelated e-commerce websites that vanish after a few days.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, implemented a ban on deepfakes in early 2020, with some allowances for parody and satire. Similar policies are in place on other platforms.

"I have seen a rise in these types of videos where a person's voice is cloned from as little as two minutes of their voice, and then any other video of them is modified so that the mouth is consistent with the new audio," Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California-Berkeley specializing in digital forensics, told AFP earlier.

While certain deepfakes are readily identifiable due to their low quality, experts caution that the technology is advancing, and TV personalities are particularly vulnerable targets. The abundance of available footage makes it easier to train AI programs.

The emerging trend is concerning because, as Andrea Hickerson, dean of journalism at the University of Mississippi, notes, "people have developed a sense of trust in a newscaster, considering them almost like a friend."

(With inputs from AFP)

 

Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 11:57 AM IST
