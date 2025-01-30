DeepSeek AI is the competition America needs
SummaryThe company’s success demonstrates the futility of the U.S. policy of subsidies and sanctions.
The success of DeepSeek, the Chinese rival to American goliaths with radically more cost-effective artificial intelligence, reveals the futility of U.S. sanctions policies. Under the Biden administration, the American government was captured by some of the world’s most ham-handed national-security socialists, while the Chinese private sector under Xi Jinping commands some of the world’s most nimble capitalists.