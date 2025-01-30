DeepSeek AI is the competition America needs

DeepSeek, by using microchips more efficiently, is similarly favorable to the U.S. economy. As my chip-guru colleague John Schroeter wrote in his newsletter—and both Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella have said—semiconductors are an example of the Jevons Paradox. William Stanley Jevons, a 19th-century British economist, discovered that when a resource is rendered more efficient, we use more of it, often so much more that total spending on the resource rises. When people used only fire for lighting, the world was a very dark place. Nobel laureate William Nordhaus has pointed out that as we progressed from candles to oil lamps to incandescent lights and now LEDs, the cost of lighting dropped by 99.97%, yet we buy more of it than ever.