DeepSeek narrows AI gap with US rivals to just 3%, threatening American dominance

The performance gap between leading US and Chinese artificial intelligence models has narrowed to its lowest level yet, according to a new analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence. Chinese AI models now trail US intelligence models by only 3% on benchmark scores, raising new worries about whether US artificial intelligence can keep its lead.

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Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Robert Lea said in a report on Monday that the gap has dropped from 9% in May and 15% earlier this year. The latest improvement follows the September launch of DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, showing how quickly Chinese AI companies are upgrading their models and hardware.

DeepSeek closes AI performance gap Bloomberg Intelligence said that DeepSeek V4.1 Flash ranked sixth worldwide on LiveBench in the month, making it the top Chinese model on the benchmark since the DeepSeek R1 reasoning model first drew attention in 2025.

DeepSeeks' latest LiveBench score was 81.1 compared with 83.4 for Anthropic’s model. Robert Lea said that DeepSeek's performance was comparable to leading intelligence systems from companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

However, the Chinese AI presence in the models remains small. Only three of the 15 ranked models on LiveBench are Chinese, Bloomberg Intelligence reported.

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Chinese AI firms are adapting to hardware restrictions China's progress is being driven by growing AI expertise and researchers' ability to optimise models for the hardware available within the country, Lea said.

This development could weaken the impact of US restrictions on technology and NVIDIA chips, which were meant to slow Chinese AI growth. Chinese artificial intelligence companies are building alternatives and finding ways to boost model performance even with those limits, said Lea, adding that China's progress “casts doubt on the long-term stability of US technological supremacy in artificial intelligence."

China faces another problem Even though model performance is improving fast, Chinese artificial intelligence companies face a business problem.

Lea thinks that China's AI industry might stay unprofitable until 2030. The market has over 1,100 language models, causing fierce competition and a price war over artificial intelligence tokens.

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ByteDance's Doubao is now the Chinese AI app that makes money, while DeepSeek and Tencent chatbots stay free, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

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Lea argued that China's artificial intelligence industry needs competitive pressure, greater consolidation and more stable pricing to become profitable.

The shrinking performance gap does not mean that Chinese artificial intelligence companies will pass US intelligence leaders. Benchmark rankings can shift fast, and US regulatory checks and claims about model distillation could add obstacles for Chinese artificial intelligence developers, Bloomberg Intelligence says.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.