DeepSeek undercuts belief that chip-hungry US players will win AI race

On Monday this wasn’t the main concern, with Microsoft off 2.1%, Alphabet 4.2% and Amazon slightly up. They have big, profitable businesses they are using to finance AI development, and will also be able to use the techniques DeepSeek shared to lower their own costs. But they just lost one of the biggest barriers to entry. If a new AI model can be produced for just a few million dollars by the tech arm of a Chinese hedge fund, maybe others can do the same.