OpenAI is facing lawsuits filed by eight US states accusing the company of putting profits ahead of safety while developing ChatGPT. The complaints, filed separately on October 14, 2026, allege that the AI company misled consumers about the chatbot's safety, exposed children and other vulnerable users to potential harm, and violated state consumer protection laws.

Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana filed the lawsuits. According to Reuters, the states are seeking civil penalties and court orders to prevent OpenAI from making misleading claims about ChatGPT's safety. Some complaints also seek the deletion of personal information allegedly collected unlawfully from minors.

OpenAI accused of prioritising profits over AI safety The states allege that OpenAI promoted ChatGPT as a safe, youth-appropriate tool without adequately disclosing its potential risks. The complaints raise concerns about the chatbot's interactions with vulnerable individuals, including allegations that it could reinforce delusions, provide dangerous medical advice, undermine critical thinking and encourage unhealthy relationships.

The lawsuits also refer to separate wrongful-death cases brought against OpenAI by families who allege that ChatGPT contributed to their loved ones' deaths. These allegations remain subject to legal scrutiny and do not, by themselves, establish the company's liability.

Arizona's lawsuit, cited in a report by The Verge, argues that OpenAI has moved away from its original public-interest mission by allowing commercial priorities to overshadow essential safety measures.

States raise concerns over children's data and access Beyond the alleged risk of psychological harm, the complaints accuse OpenAI of collecting minors' personal information without adequate safeguards and failing to take sufficient steps to restrict children's access to ChatGPT.

The states also cite reported cybersecurity incidents involving AI as part of their concerns about the company's risk-management practices. However, the allegations concerning user safety and data collection will need to be examined through the legal process.

OpenAI defends its safety measures According to The Verge, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said the company had introduced age-specific protections and would continue to improve its safeguards.

“No system is perfect, but the company would keep working with the experts to enhance security measures, such as parental controls, break reminders and age-appropriate model protection,” Pusateri said.

OpenAI also stated that it would partner with states to develop “realistic” AI policies that can be implemented across the industry.

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What happens next? The lawsuits seek civil penalties and measures to stop OpenAI from allegedly misleading consumers about ChatGPT’s safety. Some states are also requesting the removal of personal information they say was taken illegally.