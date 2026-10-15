Did Sam Altman put profits before safety? 8 US states sue OpenAI over ChatGPT risks

OpenAI is facing lawsuits filed by eight US states accusing the company of putting profits ahead of safety while developing ChatGPT. The complaints, filed separately on October 14, 2026, allege that the AI company misled consumers about the chatbot's safety, exposed children and other vulnerable users to potential harm, and violated state consumer protection laws.

Advertisement

Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana filed the lawsuits. According to Reuters, the states are seeking civil penalties and court orders to prevent OpenAI from making misleading claims about ChatGPT's safety. Some complaints also seek the deletion of personal information allegedly collected unlawfully from minors.

OpenAI accused of prioritising profits over AI safety The states allege that OpenAI promoted ChatGPT as a safe, youth-appropriate tool without adequately disclosing its potential risks. The complaints raise concerns about the chatbot's interactions with vulnerable individuals, including allegations that it could reinforce delusions, provide dangerous medical advice, undermine critical thinking and encourage unhealthy relationships.

The lawsuits also refer to separate wrongful-death cases brought against OpenAI by families who allege that ChatGPT contributed to their loved ones' deaths. These allegations remain subject to legal scrutiny and do not, by themselves, establish the company's liability.

Advertisement

Arizona's lawsuit, cited in a report by The Verge, argues that OpenAI has moved away from its original public-interest mission by allowing commercial priorities to overshadow essential safety measures.

States raise concerns over children's data and access Beyond the alleged risk of psychological harm, the complaints accuse OpenAI of collecting minors' personal information without adequate safeguards and failing to take sufficient steps to restrict children's access to ChatGPT.

The states also cite reported cybersecurity incidents involving AI as part of their concerns about the company's risk-management practices. However, the allegations concerning user safety and data collection will need to be examined through the legal process.

OpenAI defends its safety measures According to The Verge, OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said the company had introduced age-specific protections and would continue to improve its safeguards.

Advertisement

“No system is perfect, but the company would keep working with the experts to enhance security measures, such as parental controls, break reminders and age-appropriate model protection,” Pusateri said.

OpenAI also stated that it would partner with states to develop “realistic” AI policies that can be implemented across the industry.

Also Read | Oppo ColorOS 17 update: Full list of eligible phones and rollout dates

What happens next? The lawsuits seek civil penalties and measures to stop OpenAI from allegedly misleading consumers about ChatGPT’s safety. Some states are also requesting the removal of personal information they say was taken illegally.

The incidents further underscore the growing regulatory scrutiny of AI firms over children's safety, data privacy, and the potential risks posed by conversational chatbots. The lawsuits will challenge the states' ability to prove that OpenAI's practices violated consumer protection laws and to determine whether further protections or penalties are needed.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.