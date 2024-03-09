Digital Marilyn Monroe takes center stage: AI-generated icon set to wow audiences at SXSW Tech conference
A lifelike digital version of Marilyn Monroe, created using advanced AI, will debut at South by Southwest tech conference. The digital doppelganger can engage in conversations, express emotions, and recommend classic comedies.
In a groundbreaking technological development, a highly realistic digital version of the legendary Marilyn Monroe is set to make its debut at the upcoming South by Southwest tech conference in Austin, Texas. More than six decades after her passing, Digital Marilyn, crafted with the aid of advanced artificial intelligence, promises to captivate audiences with its uncanny resemblance to the iconic actress.