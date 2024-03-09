Active Stocks
Digital Marilyn Monroe takes center stage: AI-generated icon set to wow audiences at SXSW Tech conference
Digital Marilyn Monroe takes center stage: AI-generated icon set to wow audiences at SXSW Tech conference

Edited By Govind Choudhary

A lifelike digital version of Marilyn Monroe, created using advanced AI, will debut at South by Southwest tech conference. The digital doppelganger can engage in conversations, express emotions, and recommend classic comedies.

In a groundbreaking technological development, a highly realistic digital version of the legendary Marilyn Monroe is set to make its debut at the upcoming South by Southwest tech conference in Austin, Texas. More than six decades after her passing, Digital Marilyn, crafted with the aid of advanced artificial intelligence, promises to captivate audiences with its uncanny resemblance to the iconic actress.

Appearing on computer screens clad in a modest black turtleneck sweater and showcasing Monroe's signature blonde pixie hairstyle, the digital doppelganger is programmed to engage in conversation with users, complete with the actress's distinctive breathy voice. Notably, the digital replica can express a range of emotions, including flashing a smile in response to compliments.

During recent tests, Digital Marilyn delved into her favorite movie role, portraying Sugar in the 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot." With a reflective pause and a glance downward, the virtual Monroe described the character as both challenging and rewarding. The digital rendition even went on to recommend other classic comedies, such as "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Soul Machines, an AI firm specializing in creating lifelike digital personas, collaborated with Authentic Brands Group to bring Digital Marilyn to life. The marketing firm boasts ownership of likeness rights to Monroe and several other deceased celebrities, showcasing the potential for these AI creations as brand ambassadors.

Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, expressed the unique connection users may feel when interacting with Digital Marilyn, describing it as a "special feeling" akin to building a relationship with an icon. The unveiling of Digital Marilyn is scheduled for an event hosted by The Information, where attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to interact with this groundbreaking creation. Cross hopes that the demonstration will ignite conversations about the potential role of Digital Marilyn as a powerful and iconic brand ambassador.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published: 09 Mar 2024, 06:01 PM IST
