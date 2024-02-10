Disney unveils ‘Magic Words’: A game-changer in personalised streaming ads, know how it works
Disney is launching an innovative advertising tool named "Disney's Magic Words," aiming to transform how brands connect with audiences on its streaming platforms, Disney and Hulu. This tool employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze scenes in movies and TV shows, identifying elements like mood, content, and brands, reported Reuters.