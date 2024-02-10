Disney unveils ‘Magic Words’: A game-changer in personalised streaming ads, know how it works

Disney is launching an innovative advertising tool named "Disney's Magic Words," aiming to transform how brands connect with audiences on its streaming platforms, Disney and Hulu. This tool employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze scenes in movies and TV shows, identifying elements like mood, content, and brands, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By using metadata tags generated by "Disney's Magic Words," advertisers can target specific scenes or moods within content, enabling personalized messaging that resonates with viewers' emotions. This shift from broad demographics to specific audience targeting marks a significant advancement in advertising strategy.

Six major global advertising firms, including Omnicom, Dentsu, GroupM, Horizon Media, IPG Mediabrands, and Publicis Media, are participating in the early beta testing phase of Disney's new ad product.

Rita Ferro, Disney's global head of ad sales, highlights the tool's ability to amplify the impact of advertisements by aligning them with viewers' experiences and emotions. This strategic move by Disney comes as traditional TV viewership declines, with advertisers shifting focus towards streaming platforms.

In its fiscal 2024 first quarter, Disney reported a three percent decrease in advertising revenue, reflecting changing trends in media consumption. However, the ad-supported version of Disney's streaming service has witnessed significant advertiser interest, attracting over 1,000 advertisers in the first quarter alone, according to CEO Bob Iger.

Joe Earley, president of Disney's direct-to-consumer business, notes that half of Disney's streaming subscribers opt for the ad-supported version, underscoring the importance of refining ad technology tailored for streaming platforms. Disney's investment in streaming ad technology reaffirms its commitment to providing advertisers with innovative solutions to engage with audiences effectively.

With its long-standing expertise in streaming advertising, dating back to the launch of Hulu in 2008, Disney aims to position its streaming portfolio as the preferred destination for brands in the evolving digital landscape, says the wire. Through "Disney's Magic Words" and other technological advancements, Disney seeks to reshape the future of advertising on streaming platforms, offering advertisers unprecedented opportunities for audience engagement and brand promotion.



