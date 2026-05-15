Does an LLM hear your prayers?

AI may be an unstoppable force, but it can’t do everything. Neither chatbots nor celebrities can replace the relational work of a pastor or the congregational nature of worship. “No matter how sophisticated AI gets,” says the Rev. Justin Bolger, Catholic chaplain for Brown University, “it will never be a substitute for another person, especially God.” The Rev. Matthew Hood, the chaplain for the Detroit Catholic Campus Ministry, urges users to remember that they’re dealing with “lines of code and not a real human being.”