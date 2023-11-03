Don’t demonize AI, says minister after UK summit

India will build upon the landmark Bletchley Declaration on artificial intelligence it signed along with 28 nations this week at its own upcoming AI summit next month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India was among 28 nations including the US, UK and China that signed the declaration at the recently concluded UK AI Safety Summit 2023.

Union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said India will tap into the declaration at its upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit to be held in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GPAI Summit, said Chandrasekhar, will build on key points for global regulation of AI that he presented before participants at the UK AI Safety Summit.

“The conversations over two days (at the UK summit) ended with the Bletchley Declaration. It reinforces the need to address the risks and safety concerns around AI. On behalf of India, we spoke about the need to have safe, trusted AI platforms, and distinguishing them from unsafe, untrusted platforms. We proposed that AI should not be demonized—in India, as around the world, it represents a massive opportunity. Therefore, it should not be demonized and regulated out of existence and innovation. We also spoke about who will determine safety and trust. We also discussed four harms that come out of AI—this includes workforce disruption, privacy impact on individuals, harms that are non-criminal, and finally, weaponization and criminalization of AI," Chandrasekhar said.

The Bletchley Declaration comes after US President Joe Biden signed a landmark executive order to regulate the use and development of AI models. It also comes as corporate leaders as well as activists lend their voice to demands for regulating the development of AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Mint on 28 August, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, underlined the increasing global importance of a common regulatory framework.

On 28 September, Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, also underlined that a common globally regulatory framework on AI is “not only possible, but also much desired."

Chandrasekhar said, “Safety and trust will require a broad global framework on how it would be determined. These are the broad terms on what AI should be regulated. The final point for consideration is for countries to have a global coordinated response on bad actors, who may create unsafe AI models that exist on the dark web, and can be misused." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These issues, the minister said, will be further discussed at the upcoming GPAI 2023 Summit, slated to be held in Delhi in December.

“The GPAI Summit will discuss the points we posted at the UK Summit. The various regulations that are rising globally, such as the EU AI Act, G7 Code of Conduct for AI, US President Joe Biden’s executive order for AI—these, along with our Digital India Act and our overall approach to regulating emerging technology will find a presence at the GPAI Summit," he said.

However, Chandrasekhar said that the UK declaration is only a start. “This declaration offers an agreement at an overview level on AI. We will go deeper going forward—we’ve invited all of the participating nations in the UK to attend the GPAI 2023 Summit, and a following summit in Korea in early this year will build on it," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

That said, he also agreed that work on AI is likely to happen faster. “So far, regulation has always followed innovation. It’s important that we get it right—nobody can give a crystal ball future prediction of AI, but given the nature of the technology, progress of regulation and innovation on AI should happen much faster than other areas of technologies, over the next two years," Chandrasekhar added.

