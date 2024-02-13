Early adopters of Microsoft’s AI bot wonder if it’s worth the money
Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Feb 2024, 04:16 PM IST
SummaryThe artificial-intelligence aide handles email, meetings and other things, but its price and limited use have some skeptical it is a must-have tool.
Microsoft’s new artificial-intelligence assistant for its bestselling software has been in the hands of testers for more than six months and their reviews are in: useful, but often doesn’t live up to its price.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less