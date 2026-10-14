'Early warning shots': Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis warns AI could trigger major incidents within 2 years

Recent hacking incidents involving artificial intelligence (AI) agents are "early warning shots", and more serious incidents could occur in the coming years if adequate security measures are not implemented, Google DeepMind co-founder and Chair Demis Hassabis warned on Wednesday.

Concerns over the rapidly advancing technology have grown following reports of rogue AI behaviour, including attacks on corporate networks. More recently, Anthropic disclosed that an AI model had submitted a false homicide tip to the police, raising further questions about the potential risks posed by AI systems.

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Speaking at an AI summit in Dublin, Hassabis stressed the need for stronger safeguards and security practices to prevent AI-related incidents from escalating. He said there was "a lot of work to do" to introduce the kind of best practices followed in sectors such as biology and nuclear technology to protect critical systems.

Hassabis also called for international cooperation, suggesting that an international standards body would eventually be necessary to establish safeguards for AI systems.

"I think these (hacking incidents) are early warning shots for us that systems aren't that powerful yet, so the incidents aren't that major," Hassabis, who is also chief scientist at Google parent Alphabet, told the summit.

"But they could be (major) looking into next year and the next couple years if we don't do more work as an industry, as individual companies and governments on securing these systems."

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AI security needs stronger safeguards Hassabis's remarks highlight growing concerns about the security risks associated with increasingly capable AI agents. Their ability to perform tasks autonomously has raised questions about how such systems could be misused or behave unexpectedly when operating in digital environments.

He emphasised the need for technology companies, governments and the wider industry to work together to strengthen security measures before AI-related incidents become more serious.

Call for international AI standards Hassabis pointed to established safety practices in fields such as biology and nuclear technology as potential models for securing AI systems. He said the industry needed to do more to adopt similar approaches and ensure that safeguards keep pace with technological advancements.

He also indicated that an international standards body could play a role in developing common guidelines for AI security as the technology continues to evolve.

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Microsoft President Brad Smith told the conference that rogue AI behaviour had made 2026 a "sobering year" and that new AI safety laws and rules were urgently needed for safety to catch up with innovation.

"No company or technology should be above the law. But we need law, we need regulation. It needs to be sensible, it needs to be balanced, it needs to take into account innovations," he said.

"This allergy that some in the industry have to regulation is frankly something we need to get over."

Hassabis said that, while an international standards body seemed like an obvious intervention, it would need to be nuanced and nimble so as not to stifle innovation.

"So what you need to do is basically build up dynamically this kind of certification process that is proportionate with the risks as we see it and can quickly change depending on where the technology goes," he said.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

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