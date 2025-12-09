EcogenX Innovations and ST Engineering win for sustainable solutions at the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards

India has set an ambitious target to become a $5 trillion economy. This sustained economic growth hinges on a foundation of rapid industrial expansion and widespread urbanisation. However, this pace of development can create an intense demand on resources, escalating waste generation and increasing carbon emissions. The challenge for policymakers and industry is no longer growth versus sustainability, but growth through sustainability.

Achieving India’s economic goals while ensuring a liveable environment requires a fundamental shift from reactive management to intelligent, resource-optimised systems. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the core technology empowering this shift, offering a pathway to balance economic prosperity with environmental stewardship by making consumption predictive, operations efficient and waste management circular.

This was the theme driving the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards, sponsored by Salesforce, in the Best Use of AI for Sustainability category. In this, EcogenX Innovations secured the Gold award for its work in intelligent waste management, while Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) got the Silver for its role in optimising smart city infrastructure.

Watch the highlights from the Awards Summit below,

Gold Winner: EcogenX Innovations EcogenX Innovations tackled one of India’s biggest challenges that is coming as cities are turning into urban centres – that of a growing waste crisis, where inefficient collection, low recycling rates and a lack of data transparency are leading to fast environmental degradation. The organisation identified that most waste management systems were reactive, not intelligent and lacked a scalable, technology-backed model to connect citizens, municipalities and recyclers efficiently.

To solve for this, EcogenX successfully used AI to transform waste management from an inconsistent system into a predictive and data-driven ecosystem. Their solution deploys AI-based sensors, smart bins and data dashboards to track collection patterns, analyse waste segregation data and forecast recycling trends. This method enables local bodies to make better decisions, optimises routes for waste collection and rewards citizens for responsible disposal. All of these actions come together to make sustainability measurable and achievable.

Before the EcogenX solution was used, waste segregation and tracking were highly inefficient. This often resulted in mixed waste, overflowing bins and minimal material recovery. After implementing AI-driven smart bins and analytics, the results were substantial:

Material Recovery: 85 per cent of collected materials were recovered for reuse.

Emissions Reduction: CO₂ emissions reduced by 1.5 tons per ton of waste processed.

Landfill Diversion: Over 12,000+ tons of waste were diverted from landfills. The model is more than just simple waste disposal. It merges sustainability, community engagement and AI-driven infrastructure. Its proprietary platform uses smart IoT bins, image recognition, and analytics to convert waste into usable data. The modular design ensures it is easily scalable across cities and industries, ensuring AI works responsibly toward a sustainable, waste-free India.

Silver Winner: ST Engineering As cities are developing, there are persistent challenges around managing complex urban infrastructure systems, such as traffic flow, public transport operations and surveillance across large metropolitan cities in India. Manual monitoring and reactive management in rapidly growing cities can improve efficiency, safety and sustainability.

ST Engineering utilised AI for its capability to process complex, real-time data streams from thousands of sensors and cameras. Through computer vision, predictive analytics and deep learning models, their systems could instantly detect anomalies, optimise transport routes, and anticipate system failures, transforming cities from reactive to proactive ecosystems.

The integration of AI led to measurable gains in urban efficiency:

Incident Detection: Incident detection time was reduced to under 2 minutes, down from an average of 15–20 minutes reliance on human oversight.

Traffic Efficiency: Traffic efficiency improved by 25 per cent.

Energy Use: Energy usage in city operations dropped by 18 per cent. These results contributed to safer and greener urban mobility. ST Engineering’s AI platform uniquely integrates predictive modelling, video analytics and IoT data, all within one unified ecosystem. Its fully modular and scalable design drives innovation by enabling cities to anticipate problems, optimise resource use and deliver citizen-centred services more intelligently and securely. ST Engineering adheres to global ethical AI standards and implements strong data protection protocols, anonymising personal information and embedding “human-in-the-loop” mechanisms in safety-critical systems to ensure transparency and accountability.

The recognition of EcogenX Innovations and ST Engineering underscores the essential role of AI in moving from reactive fixes to predictive, data-driven management of both waste and urban infrastructure. These awards celebrate the companies that are actively leveraging technology to build cleaner, greener and more sustainable communities.