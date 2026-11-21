The AI tool we unlocked today is: ElevenAI, a new desktop app from ElevenLabs.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: ElevenAI, a new desktop app from ElevenLabs.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals think faster than they type. A sales head walks out of a client meeting with five commitments in her head, then spends half an hour typing them into an email, a CRM note and a team update. In-person meetings are even trickier: nothing is recorded, and the official account of what was discussed depends on whoever managed to take notes.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals think faster than they type. A sales head walks out of a client meeting with five commitments in her head, then spends half an hour typing them into an email, a CRM note and a team update. In-person meetings are even trickier: nothing is recorded, and the official account of what was discussed depends on whoever managed to take notes.
Meeting bots have addressed part of this problem for video calls. But clients can be wary of an unfamiliar participant joining the conversation, while in-person discussions often go unrecorded.
ElevenAI brings both tasks into one desktop app. Hold a key and speak into any app where you can type. It removes filler words and fixes punctuation as it converts speech into text. It can also record meetings on your own machine, whether they happen in person or over a call, without a bot joining. After the meeting, it generates a summary, labels speakers and drafts follow-up messages. The idea is to spend less time documenting conversations and more time acting on what was agreed.
How to access: https://elevenlabs.io/elevenai
What can it do?
- Speak, don’t type: Dictate emails and notes in 90+ languages, in any app
- Capture the room: Get structured notes from in-person meetings, not just video calls
- Close the loop: Leave every conversation with a follow-up draft already written
Example
A regional sales director has three client meetings today and wants every follow-up sent before she logs off. Here’s how it plays out:
- Teach it your vocabulary: Add product and distributor names once, so they are spelled correctly everywhere
- Capture the meeting: When the meeting ends, she gets a summary, action items and labelled speakers
- Dictate the follow-up: In Outlook, she holds the key and says “Confirming the revised delivery schedule we agreed today”
- Ask across meetings: “What did we promise this distributor on credit terms last month?”
- Switch formats on the fly: She dictates a shorter version into a chat window: “Schedule confirmed, details on email”
- Push to your AI tools: Through MCP, she asks Claude or ChatGPT: “Turn this week’s client meetings into a one-page sales update”
What makes ElevenAI special?
- No bot in the call: Audio is captured on your machine, so no extra participant appears
- Two tools in one: Dictation and meeting notes live in the same app, sharing the same context
- Privacy by design: Audio is not stored, and transcript history stays on your Mac
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.