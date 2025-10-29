Eli Lilly partners with Nvidia to build AI supercomputer for drug discovery
Summary
The drugmaker hopes an Nvidia-chip powered supercomputer will help it find new drugs and accelerate lengthy R&D timelines.
Drugmaker Eli Lilly has teamed up with artificial-intelligence chip designer Nvidia to build what the companies say will be the most powerful supercomputer run by a pharmaceutical company to boost the discovery of new medicines.
