Elon Musk has admitted SpaceX lags behind rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic and even Google and Chinese open-source models in the race to build out artificial intelligence.
Elon Musk is unleashing SpaceX’s new war chest to solve his AI problem
SummaryBuying AI coding agent Cursor in a $60 billion deal and renting out data-center capacity gives the company a launchpad to land more enterprise customers.
Elon Musk has admitted SpaceX lags behind rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic and even Google and Chinese open-source models in the race to build out artificial intelligence.
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