Elon Musk joins Pentagon’s Project Meridian: How AI, robots and autonomous weapons could shape future warfare

The Pentagon is bringing SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich into a new initiative to study how warfare could evolve over the coming decades. Project Meridian was announced by the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on 30 September during a “State of the Force” address in Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The Department of War published six major initiatives that Hegseth announced during the Quantico speech.

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The 120-day project will determine technologies, weapons and military capabilities that may be required on future battlefields for the United States. As AI, robotics, autonomous systems, drones and space technologies work their way into military planning, the Pentagon has a strategy to keep pace. The project will be managed by Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael and co-led by Musk, Luckey and Gingrich.

Musk, Luckey to study the battlefield of the future Project Meridian aims to move beyond the current military system and consider the potential impact of new technology on the nature of war. The study will include a variety of battlefields, including underground and places outside the moon, Hegseth said.

The project will study developments in AI, directed energy, robotics and biotechnology, among other technologies, according to the Pentagon. It is expected to submit its recommendations within 120 days and in an unclassified report, which will include a classified annex.

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Musk comes with SpaceX experience in satellite infrastructure that powers US national security operations. Luckey's Anduril is responsible for the development of autonomous systems, drones and other defence technologies for the US military. They already have business with the Pentagon, which is great for their companies; that's why their involvement is noteworthy, as the Pentagon is looking for the technologies that it wants to prioritise.

Pentagon creates new command for autonomous warfare Project Meridian is being rolled out at the same time as the USA has announced a new initiative to bring in AI, robots and autonomous weapons into its military operations.

Hegseth also said that he would establish a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command to speed up the development and deployment of autonomous and robotic systems in the military. The command is supposed to be up and running in October 2027, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

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The programme is connected to Project Agincourt, which is expected to aid the military's efforts to change how it acquires, tests and deploys drones and other autonomous systems. Hegseth referenced the war in Ukraine, where drones have become a significant component of the conflict with relative ease and low cost.

What Musk’s role could mean for future warfare Musk is bringing one of the nation's biggest commercial technology leaders into a Pentagon process that is looking at the future of military technology. SpaceX already supplies launching and satellite services for the US government, and Anduril has carved out a niche for autonomous defence systems as a major business.

The short-term effects of Project Meridian will rely on recommendations made and on the Pentagon's ability to transform recommendations into procurement and military programmes. The project represents a greater emphasis on AI-powered systems, autonomous drones, robotic warfare and space-based technologies as the US anticipates future battles.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.