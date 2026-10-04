Elon Musk jumps on Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ push, plans to rename SpaceXAI ‘SpaceXSI’

Elon Musk has said his artificial intelligence company SpaceXAI will be renamed SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's push to replace the term ‘artificial intelligence’ with ‘Super Intelligence’.

Elon Musk's SpaceXAI is now SpaceXSI Musk announced the planned change on Sunday in posts on X, shortly after Trump continued promoting the new terminology for AI.

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Responding to a suggestion that SpaceXAI should be changed to SpaceXSI, Musk replied, “Yes, we will make that change (sic).”

Elon Musk confirmed the change on X.

He also wrote ‘no more AI’ and described SI as ‘better’ while saying that SpaceX is a 'super intelligence company'.

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What does ‘SI’ mean? “SI” stands for Super Intelligence, the term Donald Trump’s administration is promoting in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in US executive branch communications. The terminology follows Trump’s executive order, “Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence”, which directs federal agencies to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” instead of the traditional terms to the maximum extent permitted by law.

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Trump creates Super Intelligence Force to keep US ahead in AI Trump has also created a new Super Intelligence Force (SIF) to coordinate the federal government’s approach to the technology and strengthen US leadership in the field.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the move followed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, under which major technology companies agreed to responsibilities towards the American public.

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,” he wrote.

President Trump hosted a high-level luncheon at the White House with top technology executives—including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, among others—where he framed the technological leap as an unprecedented era for humanity.

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Emphasising the scale of the sector, Trump had stated: "It is the biggest thing there is — maybe the biggest thing there's ever been. It's much bigger than the Internet. This is unbelievable growth for our country — and we have all of them."Following the meeting, tech leaders and administration officials briefed reporters on a White House Accord focused on developing Super Intelligence safely.

Who will lead Trump’s Super Intelligence Force? The SIF will have a four-member leadership team drawn from national intelligence, defence, regulation and federal personnel management.

The team will include Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer and Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.

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The force will coordinate government engagement with consumers, public-interest groups, religious organisations, critical infrastructure providers and technology companies.

Trump said the leadership team will report directly to “the President of the United States (ME!), and the Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles”.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.