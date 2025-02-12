Elon Musk’s $97bn offer is a nuisance for Sam Altman’s OpenAI

Mr Musk’s target audience, though, may not be the board. More likely he is seeking to ratchet up pressure on the attorneys-general of California and Delaware, where OpenAI is located and registered. His lawyers have urged them to scrutinise the change in OpenAI’s ownership structure to ensure the charity surrenders control at fair-market value, and threatens a bidding war if they do not. Insiders at OpenAI think it absurd that the officials in the two Democrat-governed states will bow to the will of Mr Musk, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump. But as Ms Horwitz puts it, they have “clear law to apply".