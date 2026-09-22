SpaceXAI’s Grok Bot, an artificial intelligence agent developed by Elon Musk’s firm, has crossed 400,000 weekly users about a month after its launch, indicating limited but growing early interest in the product.

The AI agent had 418,000 weekly users as of 14 September, according to a presentation shown at an event in London. The figure represented a 24% increase from the previous week.

The presentation was shared with attendees at the event, while people familiar with the figures spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the information.

Grok Bot crosses 400,000 users It remains unclear how many people currently use Grok Bot each week. The product is separate from Grok, SpaceXAI’s main chatbot.

Representatives for SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.

Grok Bot was launched in mid-August as SpaceXAI seeks to compete with companies including OpenAI and Anthropic in the rapidly expanding AI-agent market.

Unlike conventional chatbots, Grok Bot is intended to operate more like an always-on digital employee. It can handle tasks such as responding to emails, updating sales databases, processing invoices, organising work and reporting software bugs.

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AI agents draw investor attention Interest in AI agents has grown sharply this week after Meta Platforms’ Muse reached the top of Apple’s App Store rankings for free apps.

The early popularity of Muse has led analysts to compare its initial traction with the rapid rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT following its launch in late 2022.

Meta’s Muse is more focused on consumers, and is free to download. By comparison, SpaceXAI has positioned Grok Bot as an enterprise tool, bundling the offering with different tiers of AI subscription plans. Grok Bot is also available as a standalone app. Muse has been downloaded four times more than SpaceXAI’s tool, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

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SpaceXAI steps up AI push with new models and agents



In the past three months, SpaceXAI has moved aggressively to gain ground in AI. The firm has pushed ahead with model releases as well as agents, following its $60 billion acquisition of AI coding startup Cursor.

In July, the firms released Grok 4.5, a model focused on coding, finance and legal tasks that was cheaper to use than other competing software. Earlier this week, SpaceXAI introduced Grok 4.7, which is intended to be capable of fielding more challenging tasks for longer stretches of time.

The new product, called Grok Bot, is designed to seamlessly handle a wide range of professional work. The tool can sign into various apps and websites, retain information from prior tasks and enable bots to share details and context with each other, the company had said.