Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Ai / Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Improved Version of Grok Chatbot

Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Improved Version of Grok Chatbot

Sherry Qin , The Wall Street Journal

The artificial-intelligence startup will launch an upgraded version of Grok, its rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, further intensifying the global AI race as interest in chatbots grows.

The latest version, Grok-1.5, will be available to early testers and existing Grok users on social-media platform X in the coming days.

Elon Musk’s artificial-intelligence startup will launch an upgraded version of Grok, its rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, further intensifying the global AI race as interest in chatbots grows.

The latest version, Grok-1.5, will be available to early testers and existing Grok users on social-media platform X in the coming days, xAI said Thursday.

By enhancing the model’s reasoning and problem-solving capabilities, “one of the most notable improvements in Grok-1.5 is its performance in coding and math-related tasks," it said.

xAI unveiled Grok as its flagship product in early November. Musk has said the world needed an alternative AI option to Google and Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI.

xAI’s announcement came days after Musk said that all premium subscribers of X will have access to Grok this week.

Musk has drawn on the two companies’ overlapping financial backers, technology and data to help jump-start xAI, founded last year, while seeking to leverage AI to turn around X’s business and transform the platform into an “everything app."

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.