Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Improved Version of Grok Chatbot

The artificial-intelligence startup will launch an upgraded version of Grok, its rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, further intensifying the global AI race as interest in chatbots grows.

The latest version, Grok-1.5, will be available to early testers and existing Grok users on social-media platform X in the coming days, xAI said Thursday.

By enhancing the model's reasoning and problem-solving capabilities, "one of the most notable improvements in Grok-1.5 is its performance in coding and math-related tasks," it said.

xAI unveiled Grok as its flagship product in early November. Musk has said the world needed an alternative AI option to Google and Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI.

xAI’s announcement came days after Musk said that all premium subscribers of X will have access to Grok this week.

Musk has drawn on the two companies' overlapping financial backers, technology and data to help jump-start xAI, founded last year, while seeking to leverage AI to turn around X's business and transform the platform into an "everything app."

